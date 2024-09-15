Australia: Two Dead After SUV Crashes Into Creek On NSW-Queensland Border
(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Sep 15 (IANS) Two people died and one was seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a creek near the border of Australia's states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland on early Sunday, local Police said.
NSW police said in a report that emergency services were called to Carwal Creek Bridge, south of Mungindi, after 1:15 a.m. local time on Sunday after an SUV crashed down an embankment and landed in the creek becoming submerged and trapping three people, reports Xinhua news agency.
A 23-year-old woman was helped out of the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital in serious but stable condition.
The bodies of two others, a man and a woman, were recovered from the submerged vehicle at noon. They were both in their 20s but were yet to be formally identified.
Further investigations are underway and details are awaited.
