Volkswagen India introduces a new sales touchpoint in Mohali, Punjab

The new Volkswagen Mohali sales touchpoint will showcase the Brand’s premium product portfolio, comprising the 5-star GNCAP safety-rated Taigun and Virtus as well as the Brand’s globally acclaimed Tiguan SUVW. It will be staffed by a team of eight trained executives under the leadership of Mr. Saravdeep Lally, Managing Director, Lally Motors Pvt. Ltd. The new facility is poised to ensure a seamless, customer- centric experience for all visitors, as well as existing and prospective customers.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Punjab has always been an important market for Volkswagen India, with its growing demand for premium, German-engineered vehicles. The opening of the Volkswagen Mohali touchpoint further strengthens our commitment to this region, and with our expanding network, we aim to deliver world-class products and services to our discerning customers in Punjab and Chandigarh.”



Mr. Saravdeep Lally, Managing Director, Lally Motors Pvt. Ltd., added, “We are excited to bring the Volkswagen Brand’s global standards of excellence to customers. Our team is fully prepared to offer an exceptional experience, and we look forward to being an integral part of the growing Volkswagen footprint in the region.”



With the addition of the Mohali sales touchpoint, Volkswagen India now boasts a total of 11 sales and 7 service facilities in the Punjab and Chandigarh region. This network expansion reflects the Brand’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and delivering high-quality, German-engineered vehicles to its valued customers.





