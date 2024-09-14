Scientology Network Takes Viewers Inside Bridge Publications, The Ultimate 21St-Century Publishing Facility

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Scientology Network's INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY, the exclusive series that provides unprecedented access to the facilities and behind-the-scenes operations of the Church of Scientology, presents Bridge Publications Monday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.







ABOUT BRIDGE PUBLICATIONS

Seventy-five million words. If you combined all the works of Plato, Shakespeare, Dickens, Tolstoy, Thomas Paine and Jefferson-and every volume of Encyclopaedia Britannica-it still wouldn't add up to the number of words contained in the complete materials of Dianetics and Scientology, all authored over the course of a quarter-century by one man, L. Ron Hubbard. These are the materials of the Scientology religion-the single largest body of knowledge on the mind, spirit and life. And Bridge Publications was established for one purpose: to make these materials available to anyone, anywhere in their native language.

This episode goes inside the award-winning publishing facility, designed from the ground up to facilitate and fulfill the ever-increasing demand for Scientology books and materials, including over 3,000 recorded lectures by Mr. Hubbard. It outlines how Bridge established an on-demand process to immediately fill book and CD orders of any size and in any of 17 languages.

As one of the world's first all-digital printing facilities, Bridge pushes the limits of technology to create innovative publishing solutions. Viewers get the ultimate tour of a 21st-century facility that has revolutionized digital printing.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology and is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

IMAGE CAPTION: Bridge Publications, Inc. is the world's largest all-digital, print-on-demand publishing house, publishing L. Ron Hubbard's books in as many as 50 languages.

