Paris Honors Olympic, Paralympic Champions Amid Massive Crowd
Date
9/14/2024 3:05:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- A ceremony to honor Olympic and Paralympic games' champions kicked off on Saturday in the French capital for the last time, amid massive crowd at the 'avenue des Champs-Elysees'.
French President Emmanuel macron as well as a number of sportspeople, organizers and volunteers of the games hosted by the capital this summer attended the ceremony.
In a pleasant festival, a march launched at the avenue featuring a procession of champions, the organizing committee's staff, Olympic and Paralympic athletes as well as other, amid about 70,000 crowd.
At the end of the ceremony, Macron is set to grant medals to sportspeople, and athletes of special needs, and the ceremony ends with a concert.
French Interior Ministry said at least 4,000 soldiers of police and gendarmerie were deployed. (end)
ma
MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.