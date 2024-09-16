Account News In Brief (September 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Kaplow Communications has been tapped to help launch UK baby gear brand Joie in the US. Kaplow is providing strategic communications planning and guidance, leveraging the agency's expertise in retail, and earned relations support around the brand's expansion to the US market. Kaplow has also struck a partnership with Bling2o, a children's swim accessory and sunglasses brand. Bling2o has selected Kaplow to enhance the brand's creative visual identity and manage the strategy and growth of its social media channels.



ORLANDO, FL - Digital media and tech development company 302 Interactive has named Uproar PR its agency of record. Uproar developed a campaign strategy to drive brand awareness and increase sales leads for 302 Interactive in target sectors. Tapping into Orlando, technology and industry-specific media, Uproar has garnered media coverage that spotlights 302 Interactive's projects and developed thought leadership profiles for company leaders.



NEW YORK - Sleep brand Helix has hired The Consultancy PR for communications support. The Consultancy's remit includes driving awareness for Helix, whose mattresses are designed to support body type, sleeping position, and feel preference.

