Agency People News In Brief (September 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Relations has promoted Josie Haynes as managing director of Toronto. Haynes (pictured), who joined Citizen as an intern 17 years ago, rose through the ranks to her most recent position as senior VP. In her new role, Haynes will continue to lead key client work, overseeing operations of the Toronto office and furthering collaboration with the regional offices. In addition to Haynes' appointment, Jenn Duggan, president of Canada, expands her role to include the Quebec market, now overseeing Canadian leadership from coast to coast.



WASHINGTON - Mohamed Younis has joined Brunswick as partner and global head of insight. San Francisco-based Younis joins Brunswick from the global analytics firm Gallup, where he oversaw some of the group's largest global and regional studies on social, political and economic issues. Most recently at Gallup, he was editor-in-chief where he was responsible for US polling, including presidential approval trends, as well as global content and media strategy for Gallup News.



MONTREAL - National has made Mark Seland, Brian Pearl, Mirabel Paquette, and Alexandre Boucher partners in parent company Avenir Global. Seland is managing partner of National's Western Canadian operations. Pearl is managing partner of National Toronto. Paquette is senior VP, corporate communications at National Montreal. Boucher is senior VP, public affairs at National Quebec City.



NASHVILLE - Reed has made promotions and hires on the heels of agency growth. Katherine Green and Tayhlor Blackwell have been elevated from VP to senior VP positions. In addition to these senior-level advancements, Reed promoted Tiffany Buchen from senior account manager to account supervisor and

Kate Shepherd to Reed's first senior content strategist. In this new role, Shepherd will spearhead the development of this new content division, leveraging her expertise in copywriting, thought leadership and strategic brand messaging. Reed also added two new full-time individuals to the team. Emma Raby joined as an account manager from The Bulleit Group and Pierce PR. Gracie Hughes joined as an account coordinator after completing an internship at the firm.















