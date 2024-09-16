Corporate People News In Brief (September, 16 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - has promoted Ashok Sinha to chief communications officer. He oversees all corporate communications functions globally, including public relations, internal, external, executive and communications. Prior to Dow Jones, Ashok was senior vice president, head of corporate communications and PR at Audacy. He led Audacy's communications strategy and execution across the company's entire portfolio of assets, as well as internal and external communications.



WASHINGTON - Liza Pluto has joined The Washington Post as director of communications. Pluto comes to The Post from Mars, where she served as media relations and issues manager on the global external communications team and activated media strategies to shape Mars' corporate reputation.



COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Huntington National Bank has named Timothy Miller executive VP and chief communications officer. Miller joins Huntington's executive leadership team and leads Huntington's corporate communications organization. He is accountable for

companywide strategic communications planning and oversees all internal and external communications, including media relations, crisis communications and executive communications.

