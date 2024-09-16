Japan's Faith In US Eroded By Impolitic Election Rhetoric

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald and J D Vance have all expressed spirited opposition to Japan's Nippon Steel's proposed of US Steel in tones and ways that have upset America's most important Pacific ally. The following quotes convey the gist of the situation.

Joe Biden:“It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers... US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated.”

Kamala Harris:“US Steel is an historic American company. And it is vital for our nation to maintain strong American steel companies. And I couldn't agree more with President Biden...”

Donald Trump:“I would block it. I think it's a horrible thing. When Japan buys US Steel, I would block it instantaneously. Absolutely.”

J D Vance:“Today, a critical piece of America's defense industrial base was auctioned off to foreigners for cash.”



Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee:“As you examine this deal, I urge you to... examine Nippon's ties to the Chinese government and the danger this merger poses to American national and economic security.”

This nationalistic, if not misinformed, messaging has played well on the campaign trail, with some commentators suggesting the chest-beating is nothing more than electioneering. But that is not how the Japanese see it.

Former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba said:“I find what the United States is saying to be very unsettling, making such statements or actions that could undermine the trust of its allies...

“Recently, the US is tending to impose deals and threats even on its allies, this is true not only with NATO countries but also now with Japan. I question whether that is really a fair approach. It is extremely important for the Japanese government to discuss these matters sincerely, earnestly and logically.”

Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation and former top diplomat Taro Kono said:“We all believed that the US has a market-oriented economy and Japan and the US are good allies and I didn't see any economic or security threat involved in this takeover...This isn't just about the acquisition of US Steel; it's an issue that will have consequences beyond that.”

Ishiba is currently topping polls in the race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidency. Kono is another strong contender among a total of nine candidates. Whoever wins that election on September 27 will almost certainly become Japan's next prime minister in October.