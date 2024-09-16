'I Am Safe And Well': Donald Trump After Second 'Assassination Attempt' In Two Months

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In response to a shooting incident near his Florida course on Sunday, former President Donald assured his supporters that he is "absolutely safe and well."

In a fundraising email, Trump addressed the situation, stating,“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay.”

Trump continued, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support."

The Trump Campaign confirmed Trump's safety in a statement on Sunday, as reported by CNN. The former president was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. According to a reliable source, the golf course was quickly secured following the gunfire.

Donald Trump's suspected shooter was arrested after the US Secret Service foiled the alleged assassination attempt at the former US president in Florida on Sunday. Hawaiian Ryan Routh is the suspected gunman behind Donald Trump's shooting, according to American media outlets.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, and authorities are looking into Routh's background to determine what his motives might have been, reported Bloomberg, citing a CNN report. The security officials had found an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera at the site of the incident, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters at a briefing.

After the attack, the White House released a statement saying that US President Joe Bide and Vice President Kamala Harris had been informed about the Donald Trump shooting incident. The two are“relieved to know” that Donald Trump is safe, reported CNN.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," according to a statement from the White House.

US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the suspected attack on Donald Trump and expressed her relief that the Republican Presidential nominee was safe. She also maintained that there is“no place for violence in the US”.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.