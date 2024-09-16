Indore Hit-And-Run: BMW Driver Rushing To Deliver Birthday Cake Crashes Into Scooter After Entering Wrong Lane, Two Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indore hit-and-run case: Two young women fell prey to a rash driving incident in Indore , told PTI on Sunday. In a hurry to bring a birthday cake, a BMW driver reportedly drove the vehicle in the wrong direction and hit a scooter, throwing two women onto the road. The car driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident, which occurred late Saturday night.

The police have arrested the main accused driver after launching a probe into the matter. The two women were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. The accident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning on a scooter after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

BMW rammed into scooter, throwing the two women onto the road in Indore

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Lakshmi Tomar was working in Indore but was originally from Shivpuri. Diskha Jadon was originally from Gwalior. Tomar had lost her father last year and was the family's sole breadwinner, reported PTI. Another deceased, Diksha Jadon, was originally from Gwalior and was working in an Indore-based public sector bank, police said.

The main accused driver, who fled the scene with his car, was arrested on Sunday, reported The Indian Express. The driver Gajendra Pratap Singh, is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and was living in Indore's Suncity. Pratap was in a hurry to deliver a cake for his friend's birthday party, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi told IE, adding that the accused drove the luxury car in wrong direction.

Singh, who works at a BPO in Indore, had brought a second-BMW car months ago. A case has been registered against him under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.