Assessing National Climate Plans: Azerbaijan's Role In Energy Strategy Amid Climate Change Efforts

In recent developments concerning the European Union's energy
and climate policies, Kadri Simson, the European Union Energy
Commissioner, has raised significant concerns about the progress of
national climate plans. During a press conference addressing the
state of the "Energy Union 2024," Simson emphasized the urgent need
for EU countries to submit their missing Nationally Determined
Contributions (NDCs). These plans are crucial for meeting the EU's
climate goals and enhancing investor confidence in the transition
to a greener energy future. The urgency of this matter underscores
the broader context of the EU's efforts to address its dependence
on fossil fuels and to strengthen its renewable energy sector.
"I call on EU countries to submit the missing national energy
and climate plans. To date we have only received 10 final plans
(there are 27 countries in the EU). We are long past the deadline.
These plans are needed to move commitments and build investor
confidence." - Samson emphasized.
What is meant by national climate plans?
NDC stands for "Nationally Determined Contributions." It's a
term used in the context of the Paris Agreement, an international
treaty on climate change. NDCs are essentially the climate action
plans that countries submit to outline how they intend to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. Each
country's NDC reflects its own national circumstances and
capabilities, and they are meant to be updated over time to reflect
increased ambition as countries progress in their climate
goals.
Kadri Simson believes that the European Union still imports
large amounts of fossil fuels.
"Europe needs to use clean energy produced and reduce fossil
fuel imports, which will ensure EU competitiveness, security of
supply and energy sovereignty, and increase economic stability,"
the European Commissioner noted.
Why is reducing fossil fuel imports important, and what
are the key benefits?
Energy security: Dependence on imported fossil fuels can make a
country vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and
price volatility. By reducing imports, countries can enhance their
energy security and reduce their reliance on external sources.
Economic stability: Fossil fuel prices can fluctuate significantly,
affecting national economies. Reducing imports can help stabilize
domestic energy costs and reduce trade deficits associated with
fossil fuel purchases.
Environmental impact: Burning fossil fuels contributes to air
pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, which drive climate change.
Reducing reliance on fossil fuels can help lower emissions, improve
air quality, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Promoting renewable energy: Investing in and developing renewable
energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro can provide a more
sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative. Reducing
fossil fuel imports can accelerate the transition to cleaner energy
sources and drive innovation in green technologies.
Public health: Fossil fuel combustion releases pollutants that can
harm human health, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular
diseases. Reducing fossil fuel use can lead to cleaner air and
better public health outcomes.
Economic diversification: By focusing on alternative energy sources
and technologies, countries can stimulate new industries and create
jobs, fostering economic diversification and resilience.
Overall, reducing fossil fuel imports aligns with broader goals of
sustainability, energy independence, and economic stability.
Simson said that the EU is ready to achieve its climate
neutrality goal and at the same time ensure the competitiveness of
the industry.
"In the last 5 years, we have set new and higher goals in the
field of renewable energy sources (RES) and energy efficiency. We
have reformed energy markets and developed the most advanced
hydrogen economy and methane emission reduction concepts. In 2
years, the deployment of REs, In the first half of 2024, wind and
solar power reached new records, and for the first time in our
balance, electricity from renewables exceeded energy from fossil
fuels," Simson said.
He recalled that at the COP28 in Dubai in December, the EU
joined the Global Commitment to increase the power of the EU by 3
times and to increase the energy efficiency by 2 times by 2030.
"Green investments have reached a record level through national
recovery and resilience plans. By mid-June 2024, 184 billion euros
of the 240 billion euros allocated under national recovery and
resilience plans have been spent on energy-related reforms and
investments," Simson noted.
According to him, a lot of work has been done within the mandate
to lower electricity prices in the EU in 2022, but now we have to
deal with structural problems.
"The main way is to speed up the implementation of PES. In 2024,
we observe that the pace of PES deployment has not increased as
much as expected. We need an additional strong incentive to reach
the targets set by 2030," Simson added.
It should be noted that the countries of the world must submit
their NDCs on climate measures at least until February 2025.
What does Azerbaijan's national climate policy
say?
Azerbaijan has already started the process of transition to
"green energy" for a long time. Following the signing of the Paris
Agreement on climate change, the country aims to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050. Also, the development
of renewable energy sources has become the main part of
Azerbaijan's clean energy strategy.
It should be noted that 9 solar and wind power plants will be
commissioned by the end of 2027. Their energy potential is equal to
2 gigawatts. By 2030, 10 additional wind and solar power plants
will be built, the potential of which is up to 5 gigawatts.
Azerbaijan is set to host the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this
November. A key topic on the agenda will be climate finance,
highlighting the critical role of funding in addressing climate
change challenges.
In order to ensure energy efficiency in Azerbaijan, important
measures are taken in parallel in both the production and
consumption sectors.
As an example of measures in the production sector, the
construction of new power plants that meet modern requirements,
modernization of existing plants, reconstruction works in the field
of oil refining, reduction of losses in the energy system, and the
work carried out in the direction of bringing the specific
consumption of power plants to modern standards can be
mentioned.
An important part of the measures implemented in the consumer
sector is the expansion of propaganda in order to educate the
population and involve consumers in energy efficiency measures. The
main part of ensuring efficiency in consumption is the use of
devices and equipment that efficiently use energy resources,
compliance with energy efficiency norms in construction and repair
work, expansion of the application of modern standards, compliance
with efficiency norms and rules.
In summary, the push for completing and updating national
climate plans reflects the EU's broader strategy to achieve climate
neutrality and energy independence. Kadri Simson's call for action
highlights the importance of these plans in fulfilling
international climate commitments and reinforcing the EU's energy
security and economic stability.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions and expanding its renewable energy infrastructure
demonstrates a regional effort to contribute to global climate
goals. As countries work towards their climate targets, the focus
on reducing fossil fuel imports and advancing renewable energy
remains pivotal in addressing both environmental and economic
challenges.
