RG Kar Case: CBI To Interrogate Sandeep Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal On Crucial Points

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now decided to interrogate Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital and ex-station house officer (SHO) of Tala Station Abhijit Mondal together to clarify some suspicious actions on part of both on the morning of August 9 when the body a junior doctor and victim of ghastly rape and murder was recovered from within the hospital premises.

The first point of suspicion is the nine calls between Ghosh and Mondal on that morning which the investigating officials have secured from the call list of their mobile phones.

The CBI counsel, on Sunday, also updated a special court in Kolkata about the multiple telephone calls between the two on the morning of August 9.

Sources aware of the development said that by interrogating Ghosh and Mondal together, the investigating officials will now try to figure out the information exchange between the duo through these multiple phone calls.

The second point of suspicion, sources added, is why Mondal and his team from Tala Police Station, who was the first to reach the scene of the crime, and Ghosh as the head of the medical college allowed so many persons at that place to leave the scope for tampering with the evidence.

Both Mondal and Ghosh were arrested by CBI on Saturday night on charges of misleading the initial investigation and tampering with evidence.

The third point of suspicion was -- why Ghosh refrained from filing the initial complaint of rape and why Mondal, as a responsible police officer, did not insist on doing the same even though the indications of such a ghastly crime were evident on the body of the victim.

On Sunday, the special court remanded Ghosh and Mondal to three days of CBI custody. A crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled for hearing at Supreme Court on Tuesday, where CBI is slated to submit its second progress report on the investigation.

Senior apex court advocate and social activist Indira Jaising will be representing the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), which is spearheading the protests in the ghastly tragedy, at the hearing on Tuesday.