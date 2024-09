Royal Family Fans Not Impressed As Prince William, Kate Middleton Wish Harry On His Birthday, 'Wrong On Every Level'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After a three-year gap, the Royal Family publicly extended birthday wishes to Prince Harry. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a message on the social X (formerly ). The Prince and Princess of Wales wished Harry on his 40th birthday while sharing a wish by the Royal Family.

William and Kate added their note to wish the Duke of Sussex:“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”. This is the first time since Harry and Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that the Royals have openly acknowledged his birthday.

No birthday wish for Meghan Markle

On August 4, Meghan Markle celebrated her 43rd birthday. Interestingly, Harry's wife did not receive any public wish from any members of the Royal Family at that time. It was the second consecutive year that Meghan did not receive any wishes from her in-laws.

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away and King Charles III became monarch, the Royal Family has stopped publicly acknowledging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's birthdays.

Before this change, even after the couple left their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, they continued to receive birthday wishes from the family.

In 2022, for example, William and Kate used social media to wish Meghan a happy 41st birthday, but such public messages have not occurred since.

Netizens react

Many Royal Family fans were left unimpressed by the birthday wish. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

