Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer ‘Thalapathy 69’ To Be Helmed By H Vinoth

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) KVN Productions has finally announced that Thalapathy Vijay's tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69' will be directed by H Vinoth as he reunites with sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers took to their photo-sharing Instagram and shared a riveting poster of Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film. In the poster with the bluish background, Thalapathy was seen holding a torch of fire in his hands as a torch bearer.

The poster mentioned,“The Torch bearer of democracy.. Arriving soon.”

The makers also captioned the post that read,“We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is Thalapathy 69, directed by the visionary H Vinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only Thalapathy Vijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025".

'Thalapathy 69' will be bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film will be co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K as well.

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh after their success in 'Kaththi', 'Master', 'Beast' and 'Leo'.

As the announcement has been rolled out it is definitely going to be a tearjerker ride for Thalapathy fans to witness him for the one last time on big screens before entering into politics as his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has officially become an Indian regional political party in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay's recently released film 'The Greatest of All Time' is still running successfully in the theatres. The film helmed by Venkat Prabhu also features Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles.

'The GOAT' was released theatrically on September 5, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The action-thriller was bankrolled by Kalapathi S. Aghoram, Kalapathi S. Ganesh and Kalapathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment.