Formula 1 Third Practice Session Wraps Up In Baku
Date
9/14/2024 8:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The third practice session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand
Prix has concluded in Baku, according to
Azernews .
Mercedes driver George Russell recorded the fastest time,
outperforming the other 10 teams. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured
second place, while McLaren's Lando Norris finished in third.
The weekend will conclude on September 15 with the main races,
where the champions of both Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be
decided.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.