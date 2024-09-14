Formula 1 Third Practice Session Wraps Up In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The third practice session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded in Baku, according to Azernews .

Mercedes driver George Russell recorded the fastest time, outperforming the other 10 teams. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured second place, while McLaren's Lando Norris finished in third.

The weekend will conclude on September 15 with the main races, where the champions of both Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be decided.