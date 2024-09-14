Hamza, Son Of Osama Bin Laden, Alive And Preparing Attacks On The West

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to new intelligence reports, Osama bin Laden's son, who was reported to have been killed in 2019, is alive and is allegedly taking control of al-Qaeda while planning against Western targets.

The Daily Mail, citing defense experts, reported that Hamza is alive and secretly leading the organization. According to the reports, his brother Abdullah is also connected to the group. Al-Qaeda is reportedly regrouping and preparing for future attacks on the West.

In September 2019, former U.S. President Donald confirmed that Hamza bin Laden had been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in an area between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

However, on Thursday, the Mirror reported, based on intelligence analysis, that Hamza bin Laden survived the U.S. attempts to kill him.

Colonel Richard Kemp, the former head of British forces, has warned that Hamza is using Afghanistan's territory, where“he seems to have a wide and open field for activity” and“intends to avenge his father's death and achieve victory.”

It is noteworthy that Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was later killed in a 2011 operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The report suggests that Hamza, along with his brother Abdullah bin Laden, is secretly leading and reviving al-Qaeda.

Under Hamza bin Laden's leadership, al-Qaeda has reportedly established around 10 training camps in Afghanistan and has built ties with other anti-Western terrorist groups.

The report states that Hamza bin Laden, 34, spends most of his time at a terrorist base in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province. The report claims that the Taliban leaders are reportedly aware of Hamza bin Laden's efforts to revive al-Qaeda and regularly meet with him.

Yet, the Taliban has not issued any comment regarding the report.

Despite the assumption that Saif al-Adel now leads al-Qaeda after Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, the Mirror reports that Hamza bin Laden is becoming a prominent figure in the group's resurgence, aiming to carry on his father's legacy and planning attacks on Western targets.

The resurgence of al-Qaeda under Hamza bin Laden's leadership raises concerns about the group's renewed strength and capacity to orchestrate global terror attacks. The possibility of coordinated efforts with other terrorist organizations, like ISIS, amplifies the threat.

Reports claim that the situation is eerily similar to the conditions that preceded the 9/11 attacks, highlighting the growing threat to global security.

