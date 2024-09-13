WHO Prequalifies First Vaccine Against Mpox
The World health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that
it's prequalifying the MVA-BN vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic A/S
as the first vaccine against mpox, Azernews
reports.
"This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an
important step in our fight against the disease, both in the
context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in future," WHO
Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated and added
that an "urgent scale up in procurement, donations and rollout" is
required for the vaccines to be available where they are needed the
most.
According to the WHO's press release, the MVA-BN vaccine can be
administered as a two-dose injection, with four weeks between the
two doses. WHO stated that the vaccine is currently licensed only
for people who are at least 18 years old, but it may be used
"off-label" for younger persons in outbreak settings where the
benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.
