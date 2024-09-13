Nevada Zinc Appoints Dan Gosselin To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Zinc Corporation (“ Nevada Zinc” or the “Company ”) (TSX-V: NZN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dan Gosselin has been appointed to Nevada Zinc's Board of Directors, and as a member of the Audit Committee, effective September 13, 2024.



Mr. Gosselin has over 35 years of service experience and is a tested and proven capital markets senior executive with a broad range of experience domestically and internationally. He is the former President & CEO of the of New York Trust Company of Canada, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) and a member of the global Corporate Trust team. Previously, he held senior global debt & equity capital markets leadership positions with Wood Gundy, CIBC World Markets, Midland Walwyn, Merrill Lynch and Blackmont Capital.

Mr. Gosselin holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh, NY and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec.

About Nevada Zinc

The Company is exploring strategic alternatives for enhancing shareholder value.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

For further information please contact:

Mike Wilson, President & CEO

T: (416) 574-9075

Email: ...

Don Christie, CFO

T: (416) 409-8441

Email: ...

