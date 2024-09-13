Natalie Black Kohler (1949-2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Black

Kohler, 74, of Oostburg, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on September 10, 2024. She was born on December 19, 1949, in Bakersfield, California, to Eugene and Ann Black. She will be remembered as a passionate and purposeful individual, an unwavering and persistent businesswoman, and a devoted partner.



With a gregarious demeanor, infectious smile, sharp wit, and cunning sense of humor, Natalie left an indelible impact on all those she worked with, traveled with, knew, and loved.

Natalie Black Kohler

To learn more about Natalie's countless contributions and impact, visit her tribute at

CelebrateNatalieBlackKohler



Most memorable about Natalie to her family was her devotion to those closest to her: her dogs,

Chella, Reed, and Roe, which were second only to her husband, Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. Partners in business, in life, and in philanthropy, they were rarely apart and enjoyed seeing the world together, traveling frequently and seeking thrilling adventures. Matched in will, wit, and charm, Natalie and Herbert's time together was larger-than-life. Their families will remember their spirits, like their innumerable personal and professional achievements, as irrevocably and affectionately entwined.

Whether she was protecting

Kohler Co.'s legal interests worldwide as general counsel; guiding the company

through significant global expansion and unprecedented growth

through a series of mergers and acquisitions; ensuring Kohler Co.'s privately-held status through a historic stock recapitalization; promoting the KOHLER brand as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications; or supporting and leading the Kohler Foundation and other charitable endeavors, Natalie's insight, candor, and work ethic were evident to all.

Natalie's mind was quintessentially sharp and curious, never afraid to ask hard questions and always pushing the boundaries of her knowledge. Among her many interests, Natalie was a passionate reader, with a deep love of fiction and a dedication to female authors. Believing fundamentally in the power and importance of reading, Natalie started the Black Spring Foundation, Inc., a non-profit that focuses on literacy, education, hunger, and improving life for animals, and Black Spring will continue addressing these issues well into the future.

During her lifetime, Natalie gave generously to these causes, focusing much of her philanthropic efforts on Sheboygan County and providing substantial funding to the Sheboygan County Food Bank, the Sheboygan County Humane Society, and Sheboygan Public Education Foundation. She will be remembered for her emphasis on the importance of giving back to one's community by her step-grandchildren, whom she involved in her philanthropic giving from their young age.

When Natalie assumed leadership of Kohler Communications, the KOHLER brand was a distant third place in brand awareness among consumers. Within a few years,

KOHLER ascended to the top and has never looked back. Much of that achievement and domination was due to Natalie's dogged determination, entrepreneurial spirit, and keen intuition.

Natalie's imprint on the KOHLER brand continues to be omnipresent: avant-garde

As I See It advertising campaigns; decades' string of Most Remembered Exhibit Booth at Kitchen & Bath Show, and International Builders Show; and the Kohler Design Center, her beloved showcase of artistic products, breakthrough design ideas, and unique company history.



The capstone of her 33-year career at Kohler Co. is The Beacon, Kohler Co.'s state-of-the-art global communications headquarters, a modern architectural masterpiece serving as a brick-and-mortar culmination of Natalie's career-long passion for elevating KOHLER as an aspirational brand through imaginative advertising and strong consumer brand pull-through presence. As further validation of her long and successful career in advertising, Natalie was inducted into the Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 class along with her husband, Herbert

V. Kohler, Jr.



Natalie was a 1978 magna cum laude graduate of Marquette University Law School.

She received an A.B. degree in economics and mathematics from Stanford University in 1972. She was also a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development in 1982. Natalie joined

Kohler Co. in 1981 as a member of the Legal Department after previous employment since 1978 as an attorney with the Milwaukee law firm of Quarles & Brady, specializing in securities and general corporate work.

In addition to being a member of the

Kohler Co. Board of Directors from 1987 to 2022, and a member, then President of Kohler Foundation from 1998 to 2022, Natalie was active on numerous professional boards and organizations, including member of the American, Wisconsin and Sheboygan County Bar Associations; Chairman of the Committee on Corporate Law Departments for the Section on Business Law of the American Bar Association; and on the Board of Trustees for Marquette University from 1993 to 2013. She served on the Board of Directors for Johnson Controls, Inc. from 1998 to 2018, and was a member of the Policy Advisory Board of the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University since 1991. Natalie was on the Board of Trustees for the Medical College of Wisconsin from 1997 to 2009, and on Boards of the Sheboygan County YMCA and The Milwaukee Ballet Company.

Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert

V. Kohler, Jr., whom she married in January 1988;

father, Eugene Black; mother, Delores Ann Black; sister, Denise Gross; nephew, Derek Rhodehouse; brother-in-law, Frederic Kohler; and sister-in-law, Ruth DeYoung Kohler II. She is survived by her sister, Jennifer (Bill)

Westbrook of Tulare, California; niece, Stacey Westbrook; two stepdaughters, Laura Kohler (Steve Proudman), and Rachel Kohler (Mark Hoplamazian); and stepson, David Kohler (Nina). She is further survived by 10 step grandchildren, Lily, Hannah, and Rachel Proudman; Mara, Lena, and Leo Hoplamazian; Ashley, Samuel, Jack, and Tait Kohler; and three step great grandchildren, Ophelia, Herbert, and Uma Cartwright.

A private service is being held with burial at Woodland Cemetery in

Kohler. In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's name can be made to Black Spring Foundation, Inc., or the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

SOURCE Kohler Co.

