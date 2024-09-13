Segway And TIER-Dott Deliver Unprecedented Shared Micromobility Solutions To Paris Summer 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic display of innovation and collaboration, Segway and TIER-Dott join force to offer 10,000 free e-bike rides during the recently concluded Paris events. This initiative was designed to promote sustainable urban mobility in one of the world's most visited cities during the peak summer season and the Games. It also sought to boost ridership and raise awareness of the convenience and environmental benefits of micromobility.

Tier-Dott Ebike in Paris Powered by Segway

TIER-Dott, a world leading operator in shared micromobility, deployed 15,000 e-bikes to support the

Games

from July 26 to September 8. These e-bikes played a key role in Paris's push to improve urban living and reduce its environmental footprint. Over this period, they accumulated 1 million rides, covering 3.3 million kilometers, with 500,000 riders-48,000 of whom were first-time users of TIER-Dott.

Segway, a global leader in sustainable micromobility transportation, not only collaborated with TIER-Dott to provide 10,000 free rides across Paris during the Games but also served as the vehicle solution provider for 15,000 e-bikes. This collaboration resulted in the most positive feedback ever received for TIER-Dott's Paris fleet. Supporting this effort, Segway's on-site

technical support helped TIER-Dott manage the high demand for the service, demonstrating that Segway's vehicles and TIER-Dott's operational approach were the right fit for the event.

Alan Zhao, a director at Segway, remarked, "By expanding our offerings to include free rides, we aimed to demonstrate the practical benefits and efficiency of e-bike services, especially during a globally significant event. Paris's significant investment in cycling infrastructure, supported by progressive government policies, facilitated this large-scale adoption of sustainable transport solutions."

Segway remains dedicated to advancing vehicle solutions with a focus on safety and community well-being. Since 2018, Segway has teamed up with over 240 shared micromobility operators worldwide, including the global leader TIER-Dott, to foster a safer, smarter, and greener transportation ecosystem. Through these broad collaborations, Segway has successfully delivered more than 2 million shared micromobility vehicles across major regions and cities, with over one million of those being the iconic Max series shared e-scooters.

As cities across the world continue to embrace green mobility, the successful implementation of the Summer Free Ride Campaign in Paris offers a promising model for other urban clusters. The European Green Deal, which aims for climate neutrality by 2050, supports such initiatives with substantial investments in sustainable infrastructure. Segway stands ready to partnering with shared micromobility operators around the globe to empower smarter, greener, and more sustainable urban transportation.

For more information about Segway, please visit segway. For more information about Tier-Dott, visit .

Photo -

