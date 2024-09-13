AB Kauno Energija Has Signed A Loan Agreement With The European Investment Bank
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 September 2024 AB Kauno energija has signed a 35 million EUR long-term loan agreement with the European investment Bank. The loan will finance investments in the period 2024-2026 for the modernisation of existing pipelines and the construction of new district heating lines, the reconstruction of biofuel boiler houses, the installation of heat pumps, heat storage tanks and solar power plants. The investments will increase energy efficiency and reduce the use of fossil fuels.
