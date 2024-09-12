First Playable Demo Of Dawn Of Defense On Itch.Io

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dawn of Defense Key Art

Map Overview Screenshot

Gameplay Screenshot

New Indie Roguelite Tower Defense Game with RTS Elements Ready for Early Feedback

KöLN, NRW, GERMANY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6side Studio is excited to announce the release of a first playable demo for Dawn of Defense, available now on itch. This innovative blend of Tower Defense, Real-Time Strategy and Roguelite mechanics offers a fresh take on the genres, promising unique runs and high replayability.In Dawn of Defense, players defend their tribe's sanctuary from waves of enemies sent by the Empire by using both defensive towers and controllable troops, combining traditional Tower Defense gameplay with a fight for resources and territory to build on. While the demo provides an early look at the game's core features, the full version will also include a roguelite progression system with multiple upgrade paths for towers, units and more to ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same."Our demo is just a taste of what's to come, and we're eager to gather player feedback as we continue developing the game", said Leo, the game's designer. "We've been inspired by games like Rogue Tower and They Are Billions, and we're excited to bring our own spin to the genre."Key Features of Dawn of Defense:. Tower Defense Meets RTS: Build and upgrade defensive towers while training and commanding troops to expand your territory and fend off enemies.. Roguelite Progression: Every run presents unique upgrades and challenges, with persistent progression between runs that drives long-term growth.. Procedurally Generated Worlds: Experience fresh strategic challenges with every playthrough.. Playable Demo Available Now: The demo is available for free on itch, offering players an early hands-on experience and a chance to provide valuable feedback.Play the Demo:The demo of Dawn of Defense is available now on itch:For a deeper look at the game's features and what's included in the demo, check out our Feature Document:Media and Press:Check our Steam page for more information about the game (If possible, please link it in any press coverage):We've also prepared a Press Kit, which includes the trailer, screenshots, and key artwork:Here is a Gameplay Video ( ) of the current version, and our Game Trailer ( ) on YouTube.More Socials:. Twitter: @6sideStudio. Discord: -Join our community for updates and discussions.About Us:6side Studio, based in Cologne (Germany), is a young indie team of 4, focused on strategy games. We strive to give established genres a new spin, to create games that we would want to play ourselves. After studying Digital Games together and working as freelancers, we decided to form 6side Studio to combine our experiences and create fun, exciting, and original games.For more information, interviews, or other inquiries, please contact: contact@6side

