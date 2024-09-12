Sheeva.AI And Intralink Team Up To Expand In-Vehicle Payments And Services In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sheeva's top use cases

The Sheeva interface for EV Connect customers

Strategic partnership joins the leader in location-driven in-vehicle commerce with a global innovation team experienced in advancing new tech solutions

- William Jasprizza, SVP and Managing Director, Japan for IntralinkTYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sheeva and Intralink join forces to promote in-vehicle payments and location-based services in the Japanese market, reinforcing the commitment already demonstrated via Sheeva's collaboration with Hagiwara Electronics and their recent Partners Day event.The agreement brings together Sheeva, a global leader in the growing in-vehicle payments and services market that already has an existing customer base in South Asia, and Intralink, a UK-based business development consultancy specializing in bringing companies to Japan with a broad network of global automotive and retail partners.“Last year we made the global automotive hub that is Japan a key market for expansion,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO of Sheeva.“Intralink's experience in scaling up new technologies in new markets is exactly what we need as we make in-vehicle services even more compelling for every Japanese driver.”“Many retailers know they need to have a broader, omnichannel digital strategy,” he added.“Sheeva's one-touch activation and payment is tailor-made to bring their brands and a premium customer experience inside the car cabin.”“We're impressed with the market potential of the Sheeva product suite in a consumer market like Japan that is ripe for digital innovation,” said ​​William Jasprizza, SVP and Managing Director, Japan for Intralink.“Finding technologies like Sheeva's that are ready for rapid growth can be challenging, but they've put in the work in other markets to be ready to scale in Japan.”Sheeva's patented SheevaConnectTMproduct suite integrates precise location technology and an in-vehicle digital wallet to allow drivers to seamlessly pay for and receive services like parking, fueling, EV charging, tolling and other retail services all from the comfort of their car.The firm's technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific parking spot, fuel pump or EV charger and enables payments and service point activation with one touch of the in-vehicle infotainment screen or in any OEM's mobile app.Sheeva is currently in production with automaker Citroën in India, providing access to fueling at more than half of that country's gas stations, and is expanding with existing partners in North America.The partnership with Intralink aims to find new retailers and automotive OEM partners in the Japanese market to expand on Sheeva's reach to date.About SheevaSheeva's in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car's IVI screen.Their SheevaConnectTM product suite includes the patented SheevaLocateTM, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFenceTM, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPayTM, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServTM, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan).More information is available at , and you can check out our demo videos atAbout IntralinkIntralink is an international business development and innovation consultancy with a deep specialism in Asia. It enables western companies to expand in Asia, Asian corporations to harness the power of global innovation, and governments to grow their exports and attract foreign investment. Founded in 1990, it has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Boston, Silicon Valley, LA, Oxford, London, Paris, Berlin, Poznan and Tel Aviv.FOR INTERVIEWS AND MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Trevor Curwin

Sheeva

+1 415-646-6063

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

The Sheeva demo video loop (~9mins)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.