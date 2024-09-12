Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan's Hundred On Red-Ball Return Headlines India C's Run-Fest Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Anantapur, Sep 12 (IANS) Ishan Kishan made a sparkling return to domestic red-ball by hitting 111 off 126 deliveries and take India C to 357/5 in 79 overs at stumps on day one of their Duleep Trophy second round match against India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium“B” on Thursday.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Kishan was a late inclusion into the India C side, as he linked up with them on the eve of the game. He previously missed first round game for India D due to a groin injury which needed rehabilitation in Bengaluru, with Sanju Samson named as his replacement that time.

Kishan was dominant while hitting his seventh first-class century laced with 14 fours and three sixes while sharing a 189-run stand for the third wicket with Baba Indrajith, who made 78 off 136 balls, also his second half-century in three innings. For India B, pacer Mukesh Kumar took 3-76, allowing the team to come back at the end after India C dominated the day through its batters.

Pushed into batting first, India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was forced to retire hurt just two balls into the innings after apparently twisting his ankle while running for a single. Rajat Patidar and B Sai Sudharsan put on a partnership of 92 runs together for the first wicket before falling in quick succession.

While Patidar was castled by Navdeep Saini for 40, Sudharsan was caught by Saini off Mukesh for 43. Kishan and Indrajith then frustrated the India B bowlers in a partnership lasting 252 balls, before the former and latter were clean bowled by Mukesh and Rahul Chahar respectively.

It was encouraging to see Gaikwad walk out to bat again after Indrajith fell and he added 42 more runs to be unbeaten on 46 off 50 balls at stumps. Abishek Porel was trapped lbw by Mukesh for 12, while Manav Suthar scored two boundaries to be unbeaten on eight as stumps arrived on an eventful day of batting for India C.

Brief Scores: India C 357/5 (Ishan Kishan 111, Baba Indrajith 78; Mukesh Kumar 3-76) against India B.