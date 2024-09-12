Meat-Industry Equipment Goes To Auction On Sept. 26

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Online auction by Tiger Group and Barliant Auctions features 465 lots of well-maintained assets
from Strauss Brands' Franklin, Wisconsin, plant as company relocates to new facility
FRANKLIN, Wis., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major opportunity for the meat industry, equipment from Strauss Brands' Franklin plant is available in a Sept. 26 online auction by
Tiger Group
and Barliant Auctions .
Equipment from Strauss Brands' Franklin plant is available in a Sept. 26 online auction by Tiger Group and Barliant Auctions. Highlights from the online auction include a Vemag Mdl. 25E Vacuum Stuffer.
Another item up for bid is a Weiler Mdl. MGDOM 14/360B Mixer/Grinders
Known for its premium-quality grass-fed beef, Strauss Brands is shuttering its Franklin plant as it expands and relocates its operations, making more than 465 lots of meat-processing, slaughterhouse and packaging equipment available to the industry, said Chad Farrell , Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial . "This excess equipment includes steak-cutting lines, meat grinders and mixers, metal-detectors, portioners and a wide array of high-utility packaging equipment, to name just a few," he noted.
"Multi-generational Strauss Brands is widely respected, and these assets are in great condition and well-maintained," added Scott Swanson, Owner and President of Barliant & Co./Barliant Auctions. "This Barliant-Tiger Group auction is a strong opportunity for the U.S. meat industry, especially given the high cost of brand-new, stainless steel equipment in today's marketplace."
The timed, online auction
of excess assets from the Franklin plant closes on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. (CST). Bidding opens on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. (CST) at BidSpotter .
Highlights of the online auction include:
Marelec (Portio) Steak Cutting Line
Ross Mdl. IN850 Tray Sealers
Lantech Mdl.Q300 Pallet Wrappers
Cryovac Mdl. 8600E-18 Rotary Packaging Machine
Repak Mdl. RE-25 Rollstock Packagers
Weiler Mdl. OMNIV Meat Grinder
Weiler Mdl. MGDOM 14/360B Mixer/Grinders
Stainless Steel Gambrels
Vemag Mdl. 25E Vacuum Stuffers
Vemag Mdl. MLL381 Multi Loader Lifts
Vemag Mdl. MMP223 Portioners
Sesotec Metal Detectors
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]
