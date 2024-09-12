Senior Citizens Are Part Of The Solution To The CSS Crisis

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian public opinion is conducting its own dialogue on solutions to the pension crisis of the Social Security Fund (CSS). Between half-truths, complete lies, and certain data, the citizens of the country have formed their interpretation of the reality of the CSS pensions, and of course, the way out of the crisis. The arrival of a new generation of workers into the requires greater mobility within companies and organizations where there are fewer and fewer job opportunities.

A public policy aimed at creating jobs and offering a high-quality of life to Panamanians requires addressing the situation of those retired people who deserve their time off to rest and relax, but whose economy does not allow it. This difficult problem requires concerted action that includes innovative initiatives to create a bridge between the exit of older adults and the entry of young people into the labor market. It is necessary to facilitate the transfer of knowledge from older adults to a new generation.