Thesis Strengthens Leadership And Innovation To Drive Growth In UK And Canadian Higher Education Markets

Thesis adds significant resources and leadership to Student Management business to further growth and capabilities for colleges and universities.

- Paul McConville, CEO of ThesisLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thesis, the company behind Student Management (SM), the leading cloud-based, next-generation student information system designed specifically for the UK and Canada sectors, is proud to announce significant investments in leadership, product and technology.Louise Thorpe has joined as Managing Director of Thesis SM, responsible for the client portfolio, business growth, professional services, implementation and client success with Thesis Student Management. Louise spent 14 years at Blackboard/Anthology in successive leadership roles across the business. Prior to that she served in critical roles at Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield.James Tomkinson has joined as VP of Product for Thesis Student Management, responsible for alignment of product capabilities and strategies to our core markets. James spent over 7 years at the University of Nottingham in Product and Strategy roles focused on the use of technology to improve institutional and student experiences.To capitalize on client needs and the rapid pace of technology in higher education, Thesis SM has further created an Innovation Team. Reporting to CTO, Adam Legge, this team will work with clients and our product team to understand market needs and develop cutting edge solutions focused on improving higher education outcomes, such as improved retention."Thesis continues to invest in Student Management for the long-term success of our clients and their students, but to also capitalize on the growing demand for modern student information systems in Canada and the UK” stated Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis.“Louise and James have a deep history in higher education, understand the needs of colleges and universities, and have significant experience in helping institutions transform their technologies to improve student outcomes. Their leadership, along with our new Innovation Team will allow us to increase our rate of innovation and alignment of our Student Management solution to the needs of our clients and the UK and Canadian markets.”Louise Thorpe noted“I have served in leadership roles across universities and in global education technology providers. I have never been more excited about the power of modern technology, including Thesis Student Management, to transform how colleges and universities work. Thesis is at the forefront of this industry, and I am thrilled to join the company to lead the growth of this business, build partnerships with institutional leadership and further our alignment to client needs.”About Thesis Student Management Thesis Student Management is a cloud-native SaaS Student Information System designed to automate critical business processes and streamline user experiences for colleges and universities in the UK and Canada. Thesis Student Management is configurable, modern, cloud-based system that allows for faster implementation and greater integration flexibility than other industry solutions. For more information about Thesis and its student information management solutions, visit

