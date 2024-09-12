Fenerbahçe Beko announces addition of Canadian center Khem Birch

(MENAFN) The Turkish team Fenerbahçe Beko has announced the addition of Canadian center Khem Birch to their roster. The team signed Birch to a one-year contract, marking a significant move for the Yellow Canaries as they prepare for the upcoming season. The announcement, made on Wednesday, highlights Fenerbahçe Beko's commitment to enhancing their lineup with experienced talent.



Khem Birch, who is 32 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the team. His European career began with the Turkish team Uşak Sportif, and he later played for Olympiakos in Greece, where he garnered attention for his impressive performances. Birch's success in Europe led to his opportunity in the NBA, where he played for the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs. His diverse international experience and contributions to various teams make him a valuable addition to Fenerbahçe Beko.



In addition to his club career, Birch is also a prominent Canadian international player. His international experience adds another layer of depth to his profile, making him a well-rounded addition to the Fenerbahçe Beko roster. His presence is expected to bolster the team's performance and contribute to their competitive edge in both domestic and international competitions.



The move to Fenerbahçe Beko represents a new chapter for Birch, who continues to make strides in his basketball career. As he joins the Yellow Canaries, the team and its fans are looking forward to the impact he will make on the court, enhancing their chances of success in the upcoming season.

MENAFN12092024000045015839ID1108665492