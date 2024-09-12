LINK Mobility Futureproofs BSS With Cerillion Evergreen Upgrade Programme

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion

(AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry,

today announced that LINK Mobility (OSE: LINK) has upgraded to Cerillion 24.1 and joined the company's Evergreen Software Programme to continuously gain access to the latest product developments.

LINK is one of Europe's leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications as a Service (CPaaS) solutions to enterprise, SME and customers. Powered by Cerillion's BSS/OSS suite , LINK's communications and payments platform allows marketing, sales and customer service to automate engagement with customers across multiple mobile channels, combined with seamless payment capabilities to drive sales, gain customers and increase customer satisfaction.

By upgrading to Cerillion 24.1, LINK is benefitting from Cerillion's open standards-based software, including TM Forum certified Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture and 3GPP Convergent Charging System, to further digitalise and automate its business operations. Key to this is the centralised Enterprise Product Catalogue which allows LINK to seamlessly manage its product portfolio across multiple countries.

Furthermore, by joining Cerillion's pioneering Evergreen Software Programme , LINK is gaining regular access to new features and improvements available in Cerillion's six-monthly product releases, whilst still retaining full control of the upgrade process and timing.

"Cerillion is our strategic BSS partner, and we are excited to reach this next stage in our relationship," said Aleksander Solheim, VP of BSS at LINK Mobility. "The tight collaboration from start to finish has been instrumental for us to be able to upgrade. Now we are on the Evergreen programme and we are futureproofing our business by ensuring we always have access to the latest roadmap features and capabilities."

"We are delighted to be extending our close collaboration with LINK Mobility after a very successful first five years," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "The time-to-market and operational benefits of our pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite are already proven, and by on-boarding LINK to our evergreen programme we are ensuring they stay at the forefront of the CPaaS sector for many years to come."

About LINK Mobility

LINK is an award-winning, leading global provider of mobile messaging and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement. The company serves enterprise, SME and government customers. LINK offers a wide range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens, platforms and users. LINK has more than 50,000 active customer accounts globally and exchanges 17 billion messages a year. LINK is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker LINK. For more information about LINK, please see



About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit:

