Moscow is fully committed to the comprehensive opening of all communications in the South Caucasus, according to Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports citing Sputnik.

In a recent briefing in Moscow, Zakharova emphasized that Russia's stance aligns with the tripartite declarations signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

“We are talking about international law and the documents signed by the parties,” Zakharova said, underscoring Moscow's support for the economic and transport cooperation in the region. She affirmed that Moscow remains committed to these agreements, stressing that the process should take into account the interests of all involved parties.

"We are sure that such a formula meets the interests of not only Baku and Yerevan, but all neighbors. I mean the neighbors in the region, including Russia, Iran, and Turkey," she added, pointing to the wider regional benefits.

Zakharova also addressed the halt in the activities of the tripartite working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers, which had been tasked with opening communications. “Unfortunately, the work in this group has stopped. But it didn't happen because of our fault. I think you can guess whose fault this happened,” she remarked, suggesting manipulation by the Armenian side of the agreements.