Moscow Supports Comprehensive Opening Of South Caucasus Communications, Zakharova Says
Moscow is fully committed to the comprehensive opening of all
communications in the South Caucasus, according to Maria Zakharova,
the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Azernews reports citing Sputnik.
In a recent briefing in Moscow, Zakharova emphasized that
Russia's stance aligns with the tripartite declarations signed by
the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.
“We are talking about international law and the documents signed
by the parties,” Zakharova said, underscoring Moscow's support for
the economic and transport cooperation in the region. She affirmed
that Moscow remains committed to these agreements, stressing that
the process should take into account the interests of all involved
parties.
"We are sure that such a formula meets the interests of not only
Baku and Yerevan, but all neighbors. I mean the neighbors in the
region, including Russia, Iran, and Turkey," she added, pointing to
the wider regional benefits.
Zakharova also addressed the halt in the activities of the
tripartite working group at the level of the deputy prime
ministers, which had been tasked with opening communications.
“Unfortunately, the work in this group has stopped. But it didn't
happen because of our fault. I think you can guess whose fault this
happened,” she remarked, suggesting manipulation by the Armenian
side of the agreements.
