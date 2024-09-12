PM Modi To Address Mega Election Rally In Srinagar's SK Stadium On Sep 19: BJP
Date
9/12/2024 12:12:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To give a big push to BJP's election campaign in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Valley on September 19 to address mega Political rally in Srinagar.
Quoting BJP's media In charge, Advocate Sajid Yousuf, news agency KNO reported that PM Modi will be visiting Kashmir to address massive rally of BJP workers at SK Stadium Srinagar on September 19, a day after first phase of Assembly polls.
BJP sources said that the rally will raise the confidence of BJP workers and the candidates in fray for second phase slated for September 25.
He is also scheduled to arrive in Jammu on September 14 to address a political rally.
