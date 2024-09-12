Casualty Toll In Konotop Grows To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the Russian strike on Konotop in Sumy region has increased to 14.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office posted this on , seen by Ukrinform.

According to tentative data, overnight, September 12, Russians targeted the city's critical and civilian infrastructure with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

"As of 08:00, 14 civilians sought medical help, seven apartment buildings, one private residential building, a medical and an educational institutions, three cars, a garage cooperative, a store, and a bank were damaged," the prosecutor's office informed.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part

1 of Article

438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 12, Russian invaders targeted Konotop, damaging, among others, an apartment building in the center of the city. Earlier report was about 13 wounded.