Baku State University Hosts Event Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev
9/12/2024 3:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next meeting of the "National Leader: Heydar Aliyev
Lectures" project was held with the support of the Youth Fund, Baku
State University (BSU), and the "BSU Volunteers" organization.
According to the information shared by the university, the guest
of the project this time was Professor Anar Iskandarov, Head of the
Department of Source Studies, Historiography and Methodology of the
Faculty of History of BSU.
Speaking on the topic "Founder of the independent state of
Azerbaijan - Heydar Aliyev", Anar Iskenderov said that the Great
Leader's coming to power was one of the main factors in
strengthening the country's independence and achieving great
success in the economic, political and social fields. The national
state-building policy of the National Leader is based on the
current realities and experience of the world, as well as
national-moral supports and scientific potential.
As a result of the Great Leader's far-sighted policy, peace,
political stability, social-political, socio-economic, scientific,
and cultural life in the country have undergone a fundamental
change, national unity has been ensured, and Azerbaijan's
integration into the world community has begun. The meeting ended
with answering the students' questions on the topic.
