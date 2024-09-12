Baku State University Hosts Event Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next meeting of the "National Leader: Heydar Aliyev Lectures" project was held with the support of the Youth Fund, Baku State University (BSU), and the "BSU Volunteers" organization.

According to the information shared by the university, the guest of the project this time was Professor Anar Iskandarov, Head of the Department of Source Studies, Historiography and Methodology of the Faculty of History of BSU.

Speaking on the topic "Founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan - Heydar Aliyev", Anar Iskenderov said that the Great Leader's coming to power was one of the main factors in strengthening the country's independence and achieving great success in the economic, political and social fields. The national state-building policy of the National Leader is based on the current realities and experience of the world, as well as national-moral supports and scientific potential.

As a result of the Great Leader's far-sighted policy, peace, political stability, social-political, socio-economic, scientific, and cultural life in the country have undergone a fundamental change, national unity has been ensured, and Azerbaijan's integration into the world community has begun. The meeting ended with answering the students' questions on the topic.