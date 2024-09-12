Turkiye Appoints New Military Attache To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Major General Gaffar Gören, Turkiye's newly appointed military attaché to Azerbaijan, was presented to the of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citing the Defense of Azerbaijan

It was reported that the Minister of Defense welcomed the Turkish guest and congratulated him on his new role in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Z. Hasanov especially emphasized the exceptional influence of the sincere relations of the heads of state of the two brotherly countries on military cooperation as well as in other fields. He said that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations are based on friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance.

Colonel-General Z. Hasanov wished the Turkish military attaché success in his future activities in the direction of further development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Major General G. Goren, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality and expressed his satisfaction that he started working as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. He said that he will spare no effort for the further development of military cooperation between our countries.

At the meeting, which was attended by Major General Soner Oruchoglu, who completed his military attaché activity in Azerbaijan, new perspectives of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest were exchanged.