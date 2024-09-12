Turkiye Appoints New Military Attache To Azerbaijan
Date
9/12/2024 3:10:05 AM
Major General Gaffar Gören, Turkiye's newly appointed military
attaché to Azerbaijan, was presented to the Minister of Defense,
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports,
citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan
It was reported that the Minister of Defense welcomed the
Turkish guest and congratulated him on his new role in
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Z. Hasanov especially emphasized
the exceptional influence of the sincere relations of the heads of
state of the two brotherly countries on military cooperation as
well as in other fields. He said that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations
are based on friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance.
Colonel-General Z. Hasanov wished the Turkish military attaché
success in his future activities in the direction of further
development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Turkiye.
Major General G. Goren, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the
warm reception and hospitality and expressed his satisfaction that
he started working as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. He said
that he will spare no effort for the further development of
military cooperation between our countries.
At the meeting, which was attended by Major General Soner
Oruchoglu, who completed his military attaché activity in
Azerbaijan, new perspectives of cooperation in military,
military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well
as a number of issues of mutual interest were exchanged.
