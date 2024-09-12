Invaders Shelling Nikopol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening and at night, Russian shelled Nikopol district with Grad, artillery and drones, causing damage to private houses and other civilian objects.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The aggressor attacked Nikopol district during the evening, night and morning. They fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, targeted with kamikaze drones , and dropped ammunition from a UAV. The enemy attacked Nikopol, Myrovska and Marhanetska communities,” the statement said.

In Nikopol, four private houses were damaged, one of the houses caught fire, and a fire truck was burning. The fire has already been extinguished. Two outbuildings, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In the Chervonohryhorivska community, dry grass caught fire, two private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

