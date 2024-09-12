Enemy Carried Out Three Air Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders attacked Bilohiria and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region three times with aircraft.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers fired 337 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Russian carried out three air strikes on Bilohiria and Novodanylivka,” the post reads.

In addition, 172 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske. Three MLRS attacks hit Huliaypole, Novodanylivka and Preobrazhenka. 159 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Pryiutne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the aggressor country uses a large number of UAVs of various modifications for attacks. The number of air strikes has also increased recently.

