Cosmetic Dentistry Market To Grow By USD 22.97 Billion (2024-2028) Driven By Increased Oral Care Awareness And AI Trends - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global cosmetic dentistry market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.97 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of oral care

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising demand for composite bonding in single sitting. However,

high cost and poor insurance coverage of cosmetic dentistry poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M India Ltd., Align Technology Inc., BIOLASE Inc., BISCO Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Industries, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Planmeca Oy, Shofu Inc., VITA Zahnfabrik, Zhermack SpA, and ZimVie Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cosmetic dentistry market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22970.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled 3M India Ltd., Align Technology Inc., BIOLASE Inc., BISCO Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Industries, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Planmeca Oy, Shofu Inc., VITA Zahnfabrik, Zhermack SpA, and ZimVie Inc.

Market Driver

Cosmetic dentistry market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of composite bonding as an effective solution for chipped, broken, or discolored teeth. Recent advancements in composite materials and processes enable single-sitting operations, delivering rapid results. Composites are now incredibly durable and color-matched to natural teeth, ensuring a seamless and natural appearance. Key vendors, such as Dentsply Sirona and Institut Straumann AG, offer innovative solutions. Dentsply Sirona's Ceram.X Spectra composite bonded attachments enhance smile aesthetics and dental clear aligners, while Institut Straumann AG's composite bonding light materials provide perfect smile and alignment in a single visit. The trend is driven by patient preferences, including busy lifestyles and a desire for convenience. Social media influencers promoting cosmetic dentistry procedures further fuel demand for speedy and effective treatments, contributing to market growth.



The Cosmetic Dentistry Market is thriving with trends like Dental Aesthetics, Digital Instruments, and Dental Technology leading the way. Innovations in 3D Dentistry, Minimally Invasive Techniques, and 3D Printing are revolutionizing customized Dental Restorations using Advanced Materials and CAD or CAM. Robotics and Laser Applications offer precise Aesthetic Dental Solutions for preventive dental needs. Cosmetic Procedures, Dental Systems, Dental Implants, and Dental Prosthetics are in high demand. Teeth Whitening Products, Dental Hospitals, and Telemedicine cater to the Edentulous Population and Medical Tourism. Dental Disorders, Geriatric population, Tooth ailments, Oral health issues, Non-communicable diseases, and Oral diseases like Malocclusion, Gum diseases, Tooth decay, Orthodontic braces, Periodontal Diseases, and Dental lasers are common concerns. The market continues to grow, offering various aesthetic and preventive treatments for a healthier, brighter smile.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



Cosmetic dentistry involves advanced technology and materials, leading to high costs due to complex manufacturing methods and specialized labor for treatments like porcelain veneers. Expensive technologies such as 3D imaging and laser treatments also increase costs. Lack of insurance coverage is a significant barrier, as most providers do not cover elective procedures, making it difficult for those with lower incomes to afford cosmetic dentistry. In countries with publicly funded healthcare, such as the UK, patients must pay out-of-pocket at private clinics, further increasing costs. These factors limit market growth during the forecast period. The cosmetic dentistry market faces several challenges in areas such as dental systems, implants, and prosthetics. Dental hospitals cater to the edentulous population and dental tourism, while medical tourism brings in opportunities and competition. Dental disorders, tooth ailments, and oral health issues are common concerns for the geriatric population and those suffering from non-communicable diseases. Dental diseases like tooth decay, gum diseases, and periodontal diseases require advanced dental technologies and aesthetic treatments. Dental equipment, such as dental lasers and telemedicine, enhance dental procedures and improve patient compliance. Dental laboratories produce dental crowns, bridges, veneers, and smile makeovers, addressing tooth whitening and dental complications. Orthodontic braces help correct malocclusion, while aesthetic appeal drives demand for advanced dental technologies and digital dentistry. Crest Whitening Emulsions and other teeth whitening products cater to the growing desire for improved dental appearance. Dental clinics offer a range of dental procedures, addressing various dental diseases and oral health awareness. Dental complications and dental care accessibility remain significant challenges, requiring ongoing innovation and investment in dental equipment and technologies.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This cosmetic dentistry market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Dental implants and prosthetics

1.2 Orthodontics

1.3 Teeth whitening

1.4 Dental veneers 1.5 Others



2.1 Ceramic

2.2 Composite resin

2.3 Metal 2.4 Hybrid materials



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Dental implants and prosthetics- The cosmetic dentistry market is growing steadily, with an increasing number of individuals seeking improved smiles and enhanced oral health. Dentists offer various treatments, including teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontics, to meet this demand. These services not only boost self-confidence but also promote better oral hygiene. Dental clinics invest in advanced technology and skilled professionals to deliver high-quality care. The market's growth is driven by factors like rising disposable income, increasing awareness, and cultural emphasis on aesthetics.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Cosmetic Dentistry market encompasses a range of dental procedures focused on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of teeth and improving oral health. Dental aesthetics is a significant aspect of this market, with digital instruments and dental technology playing crucial roles in delivering precise and accurate results. Advanced techniques such as 3D dentistry and minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and reduced recovery time. Customization, enabled by 3D printing and CAD or CAM technology, is another key trend. Dental restorations using advanced materials, dental complications, and oral health issues are common indications for cosmetic dentistry. The geriatric population, with tooth ailments and oral diseases like tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and dental diseases, presents a growing opportunity. Non-communicable diseases and oral diseases are major causes of tooth loss and dental complications. Dental clinics and laboratories offer various services, including dental crowns, bridges, veneers, smile makeovers, tooth whitening, and more, to cater to diverse patient needs.

Market Research Overview

The Cosmetic Dentistry Market encompasses a range of dental aesthetics and advanced technologies, including Digital Instruments, Dental Technology, 3D Dentistry, Minimally Invasive Techniques, 3D Printing, Customization, and more. These innovations offer solutions for various dental disorders, such as tooth ailments, malocclusion, gum diseases, and tooth decay. Advanced materials and CAD or CAM systems enable the creation of dental restorations like dental implants, dental prosthetics, dental crowns, dental bridges, and dental veneers. Cosmetic procedures, such as teeth whitening, smile makeovers, and orthodontic braces, enhance dental appearance and boost patient confidence. Digital dentistry, laser applications, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and dental laboratories cater to the edentulous population, geriatric population, and medical tourism. Oral health awareness and telemedicine expand accessibility to dental care, addressing non-communicable diseases and oral diseases. Advanced dental technologies continue to evolve, offering aesthetic and preventive dental solutions for a healthier, more beautiful smile.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Dental Implants And Prosthetics



Orthodontics



Teeth Whitening



Dental Veneers

Others

Material



Ceramic



Composite Resin



Metal

Hybrid Materials

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED