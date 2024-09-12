Experts Hail Govt’S Move To Provide Health Coverage To All Senior Citizens Above 70

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Experts on Thursday welcomed the government's move to provide coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above under flagship scheme.

The health coverage for all senior citizens was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.

Older adults, irrespective of income, will get health coverage under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AA) -- free up to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme will cover about 6 crore senior citizens in the country.

“We are witnessing a historic shift in how the country approaches elder care, a segment with a high disease burden and in urgent need of social protection,” said Abhay Soi, President, NATHEALTH, while welcoming the move.

He said the move will“strengthen India's position as a leader in inclusive healthcare”.

“The benefit package needs to be tailored to the population segment so that it encompasses the entire continuum of care, and NATHEALTH is ready to support the government with the rollout,” Soi added.

According to a cabinet communique, senior citizens aged 70 years and above, belonging to families already covered under the scheme, will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years).

All other senior citizens of the age 70 years and above will get a cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis.

The eligible senior citizens will also be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

“Excellent move by the Govt of India to provide health coverage for all people aged 70 and above irrespective of income,” Dr. Sudhir Kumar, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, posted on social media platform X.

He also called out to provide health coverage to citizens of other age categories.

“There are about 9 crore people in the age group of 60 to 70 years. Hopefully, they can be included in this scheme before 2029; and hopefully, by 2034, every Indian citizen would be provided health coverage,” the top neurologist said.