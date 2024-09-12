Russian Su-30SM Jet Shot Down Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Intelligence commandos shot down a Russian Su-30SM jet by a MANPADS system over the Black Sea.

This is according to Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"The fighter jet that crashed into the sea belonged to the 43rd Independent Naval Assault Regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saki in temporarily occupied Crimea," the message reads.

It is noted that the Russians lost contact with their warplane on September 11, 2024 at around 5:00.

Approximately three hours later, they began a search and rescue operation involving An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

At lunch time, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic stain from aviation fuel discovered in the sea, 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon they also saw the wreckage of Su-30SM.

The estimated cost of such an aircraft is 50 million dollars.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Kramatorsk Sector.