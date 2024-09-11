Two Rockets Hit U.S. Embassy Facility, Military Base Near Baghdad Airport
9/11/2024 7:15:30 PM
BAGHDAD, Sept 12 (NNN-NINA) – Two Katyusha rockets were fired, late Tuesday night, at a facility belonging to the U.S. embassy and an Iraqi military base near Baghdad International Airport, according to an Interior Ministry source.
One of the rockets landed near the U.S. embassy's logistic centre, at the perimeter of the airport, without causing casualties. The other one landed on the counter-terrorism service base, near the airport, causing material damage to one of the buildings, the source said.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops and the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.– NNN-NINA
