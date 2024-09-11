(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale, the Brazilian powerhouse, has raised its 2024 iron ore production forecast. The company now aims to produce 323-330 million metric tons, up from its previous estimate.



This increase signals Vale's confidence in its operations and outlook despite current challenges in the global iron ore market.



This is a significant jump from its previous estimate of 310-320 million tons. The revision comes after a stronger-than-expected first half of the year.



The news sent Vale's shares up by more than 2% in Brazil. Analysts at RBC estimate this change could boost consensus expectations for Vale's full-year EBITDA by 4%.







Vale's optimism stems from improved operational stability and process optimization. In the first half of 2024, the company produced 151 million tons of iron ore, surpassing its initial plan of 144 million tons.



However, the increased production could add pressure to an already "grumpy" iron ore market.



Concerns about China's faltering demand and economic recovery have led to price declines this year. Despite this, Vale sees a "balanced" market in 2024 and 2025.



The company has also begun commissioning the Vargem Grande 1 project in Minas Gerais.



This move will allow iron ore production to resume at around 15 million tons per year, improving ore quality by approximately 2% in iron content.

Vale's Iron Ore Production Surge: A Glimpse into the Mining Giant's Future

Vale's focus on innovation remains strong. The company plans to maintain annual investments of over $400 million in research, development, and innovation.



These efforts aim to support Vale' future strategy, focusing on autonomous equipment, control centers, and minimally invasive techniques.



While Vale has slightly lowered its nickel production forecast for 2024, it expects lower production costs for both nickel and copper this year.



As Vale continues to navigate market challenges and technological advancements, its recent announcements paint a picture of a company adapting to change while maintaining its position as a global mining leader.







MENAFN11092024007421016031ID1108663764