Essity's Targets To Reach Net-Zero Emissions Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Essity Newsroom

Hygiene and company Essity's targets to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 have been validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation applies to all near- and long-term targets in Scope 1, 2, and 3. The roadmap has been developed as part of the U.N. Global Compact's“Business Ambition for 1.5°C”.

Essity's long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain no later than 2050. The company's near-term Scope 1 and 2 target (energy use within the company and purchased energy) is to reach a 35% reduction by 2030 and the near-term Scope 3 target (including purchased goods and services, transportation, production waste and end-of-life treatment of sold products) has been updated from 18% to a 35% reduction within the same timeframe. All targets are relative to a 2016 baseline.

“Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and Essity has made a firm commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Our progress is driven by a sense of urgency throughout the organization, together with a strong innovation focus, and collaboration with customers, partners, and suppliers.” says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

