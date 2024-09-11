(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are two types of people in the world: those who cling to every last ounce of summer and those who break out the pumpkin-scented candles with the first dip in temperatures. Whether you're Team Endless Summer or Team Augtober, the official change in seasons is nearly here, marking an undeniable shift to the senses.

Hain Celestial Spices Up Your Fall Pantry with Seasonal, Better-For-You Snacks and Sips

As fall ushers in, leading health and wellness company Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN ) invites you to spice up your fall pantry with seasonally inspired, better-for-you snacks and beverages that meet every craving, occasion and need.

Swap Summer Flavors for Fall

Why should pumpkin spice have all the fun? Delight your palate with other fan-favorite fall flavors.



Love the airy, crunchy and fun-to-eat Garden Veggie Straws®? Snag a bag of Garden Veggie SnacksTM Apple Straws for a seasonal twist. Featuring the uniquely delicious taste of apples sprinkled with notes of warm cinnamon, and with 38 straws per serving, our craveable straws will make your taste buds happy.

Upgrade your traditional pantry chip with one that's sweet, salty and better-for-you. Try the limited-edition Terra® Vegetable Chips Spiced Sweets & Apples, where thinly sliced apples pair beautifully with sweet potatoes, all perfectly crisped and flavored with cinnamon. Harvest on!

If your child is one of the many who love the Earth's Best® Sunny Days Snack Bars® in Strawberry – the #1 selling toddler snack in the natural and organic channel1 – pick up a box of Apple flavored bars this season. Featuring Sesame Street's beloved Big Bird character, the apple-flavored bars are a tasty, organic snack to keep on hand for upcoming orchard visits, hayrides and fall adventures. By adding the sweet and deep character of honey flavor to our creamy, Greek-style yogurt, you can swap summertime soft serve for a decadent, better-for-you indulgence with Greek Gods® Honey Yogurt.

Get Cozy and Warm



With cooler weather on the horizon, fall extends an unofficial invitation to get cozy.



The lively blend of aromatics in Celestial Seasonings® Cinnamon Apple Spice herbal tea bursts with sweet and spicy cinnamon and the flavor of ripe, juicy apples. There's a toasty chocolate note and hint of creamy caramel in the finish, making this tea warming and invigorating all at once – and perfect for that first cool, fall day. It's soup season! When your busy, fall schedule keeps you from making a homemade recipe, warm up Imagine® Garden Tomato Creamy Soup , which is organic, made with fresh vegetables and non-GMO – making a difference you can taste in every spoonful.

Support Your Family's Wellbeing

Don't let changing weather get you or your family under the weather.



A pouch for your little one that combines yummy taste and nutrition? Consider it a fall essential. Crafted with real organic pineapple, orange + banana, Earth's Best Organic® Immune Support Yogurt Smoothie is an excellent source of Vitamins C + D to support your toddler's immune health2. Stock up on Celestial Seasonings® Sleepytime® Immune Support. This powerful blend features Echinacea, along with immune-supporting Vitamin C, Zinc and Elderberry. These are complemented by soothing herbs like chamomile and lemongrass3.

Shoppers can stock up on these seasonal snacks and beverages at major grocery retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Target, as well as local and specialty shops. Prices vary and are at the sole discretion of the retailer.

1source: SPINS, Total US-Multi Outlet, L52W Data ending 8/11/24

2Adequate Vitamin C and Vitamin D consumption early in life supports immune system health

3These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group

is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in

Hoboken, N.J.,

Hain Celestial's

products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra®

chips, Garden of

Eatin'®

snacks, Hartley's®

Jelly, Earth's Best®

and

Ella's Kitchen®

baby and kids foods,

Celestial Seasonings®

teas, Joya®

and Natumi®

plant-based beverages, Greek Gods®

yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden®

and Imagine®

soups, Yves®

and

Linda McCartney's®

(under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics®

personal care, among others. For more information, visit



and

LinkedIn .

