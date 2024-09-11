Apple Discontinues Iphone 15 Pro, Iphone 15 Pro Max And Iphone 13

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Soon after unveiling its highly anticipated 16 series, Apple announced during the Apple WWDC 2024 event the discontinuation of several older models, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13.

This move has sparked interest throughout the tech world and raised eyebrows among analysts and Apple clients alike.



Apple announces new iPhone built for AI

Apple's upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI iSpace opens third Apple authorised reseller store in Qatar

Read Also

The discontinuation of relatively recent models, particularly the year-old 15 Pro versions, the only two smartphones that were capable of supporting Apple Intelligence feature, signals a clear push towards Apple's newest offerings.

This strategy seems designed to encourage consumers to opt for the latest technology, even if the improvements might appear incremental at first glance.

However, despite discontinuing older models, Apple has reassured users that software support will continue.

The company remains committed to providing software updates and security patches for the older models in the coming years.

In another reassuring pricing move, Apple has also adjusted costs for remaining older models.

The iPhone 14, for instance, now starts at a more accessible $599, appealing to budget-conscious consumers who still desire a relatively recent iPhone.

While the excitement about the new iPhone 16 lineup is palpable, with its significant focus on AI capabilities and design updates, the discontinuation of recent models has become a focal point of discussion.

As the tech world digests this announcement, it's clear that Apple is doubling down on its strategy of rapid innovation and product turnover.

Whether this approach will resonate with consumers or face backlash remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the iPhone landscape has once again been dramatically reshaped by the Cupertino giant.