Ooredoo Kuwait Launches "Flexible Working Hours" and "Remote Work" to Support a Healthy Work Environment in Line with the New Academic Year

Ooredoo Kuwait continues to enhance its internal work environment by adopting policies and programs aimed at creating a healthy and comfortable atmosphere for its employees, in line with the highest global standards. These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to the well-being of its employees and ensuring a balance between their professional and personal lives, which directly contributes to increasing productivity and improving the quality of work.

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating an ideal work environment, Ooredoo has announced the launch of two initiatives: "Flexible Working Hours" and "Remote Work," coinciding with the start of the new academic year. These initiatives aim to enhance the balance between employees’ professional and personal lives, with a focus on providing a comfortable and healthy work environment that helps improve productivity and job satisfaction.

In this regard, Omar Al Bassam, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: "At Ooredoo, we continuously strive to develop our work environment because we believe that providing comfort and flexibility to our employees will positively impact their performance and productivity. The new flexible working hours program is a step towards empowering employees to choose their preferred work times, giving them the opportunity to achieve the perfect balance between work and personal life. We allow our employees to arrive at work between 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM, and leave between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM, provided they complete 8 hours of work daily."

Al Bassam added, "With the start of the new academic year, we had to consider the pressures employees might face, particularly regarding traffic congestion. Thus, the flexible working hours program was designed to align with employees’ needs and help reduce traffic congestion, ultimately enhancing their comfort and improving their ability to fulfill their job responsibilities more effectively."

Investing in Human Capital: The Key to Success

Investing in human capital has always been a core pillar of Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy. As a people-oriented company, Ooredoo is constantly striving to provide the best possible work environment for its employees, who are regarded as the backbone of the company’s success and the driving force behind its service expansion.

In this context, the company has launched several training programs aimed at developing employee skills at all levels, whether they are just starting their career journey or are in leadership positions.



Al Bassam added, "We believe that employees are the true capital of any successful organization, which is why we invest heavily in training and developing our national workforce. We provide them with the latest training and development programs that help them stay up to date with advancements in their fields, enhancing their skills and preparing them to take on leadership roles within the company. We also ensure they receive continuous support to guarantee their professional growth and help them achieve their personal and professional goals."



"Because We Care About Our Employees" Initiative

As part of the "Because We Care About Our Employees" initiative, Ooredoo Kuwait has launched the "Remote Work" program, which allows employees to work from home for two days a month, subject to approval from their direct supervisor. This program aims to enhance workplace flexibility and support the balance between personal and professional life. It also strengthens the company’s trust in its employees by enabling them to complete their tasks efficiently, even when working remotely, while adhering to deadlines and attending virtual meetings.



Al Bassam concluded by saying, "Our commitment to developing a comfortable and healthy work environment stems from our belief that employees are the most important factor in the success equation. We always strive to provide everything our employees need to work effectively and creatively. We will continue working to enhance our employee care culture and development by providing a flexible work environment and creating innovative programs that contribute to their well-being and greater success for the company."





