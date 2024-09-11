Pointguard Energy Leads The Charge With Innovative Solutions At RE+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PointGuard participated in RE+ 2024, the largest solar event in the U.S., unveiling its advanced energy solutions tailored for the North American market. Featured at the event were PointGuard Home, a fully integrated energy storage system combining solar, energy storage, and EV charging.

PointGuard Booth at RE+ #A61062

Easy installation experience zone

Rob Schwarzinger, CEO of PointGuard Energy, commented: "PointGuard is committed to delivering innovative energy storage solutions for families across North America. Through our seamless integration of solar, energy storage, and EV charging technologies, we're setting new industry standards. Leveraging our expertise in AI, we're shaping a smarter, next-generation home energy experience."

PointGuard, a sub-brand of Sigenergy, aims to bring cutting-edge energy storage solutions to North American households. As a leading energy innovator, Sigenergy operates in nearly 50 countries across Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, driving significant market growth. Leveraging Sigenergy's robust R&D expertise, stringent quality control, and efficient supply chain, PointGuard Energy provides North American homes with high-quality, scalable energy solutions designed to meet evolving energy needs.

PointGuard Home Energy Solution: The Future of Integrated Energy Solutions

At the core of PointGuard's offering is the PointGuard Home, a revolutionary 5-in-1 energy storage system that integrates battery packs, battery PCS, PV inverters, an EV DC charging module, and an Energy Management System (EMS) into a single, compact unit. This system is designed to simplify energy management for homeowners, combining solar power generation, storage, and EV charging capabilities into a seamless solution.

In a recent comparison by Solar Surge, a popular U.S. tech podcast on YouTube, PointGuard Home outscored Tesla Powerwall 3, earning 26 points versus Tesla's 21. The system ranked third on Solar Surge's 2024 Top 5 Best Solar Batteries list, highlighting its strong market position.

Key Features of PointGuard Home:



Modular Flexibility: Start small with 5.38 kWh and expand up to 37.62 kWh as needed, with options to add rapid

EV charging capabilities.

Effortless Installation: Quick-connect technology allows installation by two technicians in under 5 minutes.

Advanced Safety: Five layers of battery protection, including temperature sensors, internal fire extinguisher,

aerogel-insulated pads, decompression valve, and high-temperature-resistant insulation.

AI-Enhanced App with GPT-4o: The

myPointGuard App offers intuitive control and support through AI-powered monitoring and troubleshooting. V2X Ready for Emergencies: Integrated

EV DC charger provides up to 80 miles of range in 1 hour, with Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) capabilities for backup power during outages.

The PointGuard Home system is further enhanced by the PointGuard LoadHub, which serves as the intelligent control center for managing energy distribution. The LoadHub automatically detects power outages and seamlessly switches to backup power, supporting both partial and whole-home backup. Users can prioritize essential loads to ensure critical devices remain powered during an emergency.

The PointGuard LoadHub includes five smart load ports for remote on/off switching, real-time power monitoring, and compatibility with generators. The upgraded PointGuard Hub Plus version accommodates up to 14 double-pole visible loads, with up to 48A continuous current per connection, offering enhanced energy management flexibility.

SOURCE PointGuard Energy Inc.