Rockwallet Receives An Alabama Money Transmitter License

- -Steve Bailey, President & Chief Operating OfficerWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RockWallet LLC, the maker of a self-custodial, multi-currency wallet that simplifies the process of buying, using, storing, and swapping digital assets securely and efficiently, today announced it has received an Alabama Money Transmitter License (“MTL”).RockWallet has made steady progress in securing numerous MTLs over the past several months as part of its ongoing commitment to bringing digital asset management to a broader audience across the United States.“At RockWallet, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to buy, sell, swap, and manage digital assets safely, securely, and with ease,” said Steve Bailey, President & Chief Operating Officer of RockWallet.“Obtaining this license in Alabama allows us to offer our powerful and easy-to-use functionality to an ever-expanding customer base, ensuring we remain the app of choice for anyone looking to take control of their digital asset journey."Since its inception, RockWallet has made regulatory compliance a cornerstone of its business strategy, meeting the highest standards in financial services while enhancing its user experience and expanding its feature set. This dedication to safety, security, and compliance has fueled its steady growth, allowing more users to benefit from secure and straightforward access to digital asset management.Download RockWallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.ABOUT ROCKWALLET:RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of individuals who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology and envision a future where anyone can access and thrive in the digital economy. Our mission is to help our customers make the most of available opportunities by building products that empower them to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and confidently.RockWallet's self-custodial, multi-currency wallet puts clients in control of their digital assets, and our mobile-first app simplifies the process of buying, using, storing, and swapping top cryptocurrencies, all in one place. For more information, visit .

