Garabagh University Prepares For First Semester: 99% Of Student Registration Complete

As the September conference for education workers
approaches, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has
announced that 99% of students at Garabagh University have
completed their registration.
Students are expected to start arriving in Khankendi from Baku
and other cities on September 14-15, with accommodations provided
in dormitories, according to Azernews.
"Classes will commence on September 23. The week prior will be
dedicated to familiarising students with the city, safety
protocols, and other essential information. Additionally, Garabagh
University students will receive a stipend increase of 100-150
manats ($58-88)," Amrullayev stated.
Garabagh University was established by an Order from Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev on November 28, 2023, to meet the demand for
highly qualified professionals and preserve the region's
educational traditions. Operating under the Ministry of Science and
Education, the university will initially offer programs across six
faculties: Pedagogical, Humanitarian, Economic, Social Sciences,
Art, Engineering, and Tourism.
For the 2024/2025 academic year, the university plans to enrol
1,120 students across 27 specialities, reflecting its dedication to
expanding educational opportunities and supporting regional
development.
