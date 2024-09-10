Garabagh University Prepares For First Semester: 99% Of Student Registration Complete

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As the September for education workers approaches, of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has announced that 99% of students at Garabagh University have completed their registration.

Students are expected to start arriving in Khankendi from Baku and other cities on September 14-15, with accommodations provided in dormitories, according to Azernews.

"Classes will commence on September 23. The week prior will be dedicated to familiarising students with the city, safety protocols, and other essential information. Additionally, Garabagh University students will receive a stipend increase of 100-150 manats ($58-88)," Amrullayev stated.

Garabagh University was established by an Order from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 28, 2023, to meet the demand for highly qualified professionals and preserve the region's educational traditions. Operating under the Ministry of Science and Education, the university will initially offer programs across six faculties: Pedagogical, Humanitarian, Economic, Social Sciences, Art, Engineering, and Tourism.

For the 2024/2025 academic year, the university plans to enrol 1,120 students across 27 specialities, reflecting its dedication to expanding educational opportunities and supporting regional development.