Accession To EU: Ukraine Submits Second Report On Reforms To European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted to the European Commission a Ukrainian report as part of the EU's 2024 Enlargement Package.

That is according to the government portal , Ukrinform reports.

"The document of about 900 pages contains updated information on the state policy on the way to Ukraine's full membership in the EU for the period from April through August 2024. About 140 state institutions were involved in its preparation," the statement reads.

The report provides detailed information on the progress of each measure provided for in the implementation plan of the European Commission's recommendations presented within the framework of the EU's 2023 Enlargement Package. A new European Commission report on Ukraine's progress within the EU Enlargement Package is expected in October this year.

"This comprehensive report reflects the great work of government institutions and agencies in the field of reforms, adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law. This information will help the European Commission analyze where Ukraine is at the moment. We carefully prepared to demonstrate Ukraine's maximum ability to make quick and quality decisions and transformations on the way to the EU," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

This report will supplement the information provided in the previous document for the period from June 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024, which Ukraine already submitted to the European Commission in April 2024.

The government recalled that the EU Enlargement Package is a strategic document on EU enlargement policy, which is published every autumn and includes a report by the European Commission assessing the progress achieved by candidate countries and potential candidates for membership. In 2023, Ukraine was added to the Enlargement Package for the first time, and the country fully participates in its preparation as a candidate country. In November 2023, the first report on Ukraine's progress as part of the EU Enlargement Package was published, which contained a number of recommendations in the field of reforms.

On February 9, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted and approved an action plan for the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission, presented in the report on Ukraine's progress within the EU's 2023 Enlargement Package.