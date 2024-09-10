Brazil, China Promoting War Settlement Benefiting Russia - ISW
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brazil and China have been pushing their "Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" six-point peace plan, whose key principles are favorable to Russia.
That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, reports Ukrinform.
Analysts recall that on September 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Brazilian and Indian counterparts, Mauro Vieira and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Saudi Arabia. Russia's foreign Ministry said Lavrov had discussed the war in Ukraine with Vieira and Jaishankar but did not offer any details.
The report notes that Lavrov“reiterated boilerplate Kremlin narratives on September 9 demonstrating Russia's unwillingness to engage in good-faith negotiations with Ukraine, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula - which is indeed based on principles of international law - is an 'ultimatum' and that Russia has never seriously considered the plan.”
The ISW says Brazil and China are advancing their "Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" plan, whose key principles benefit Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reaffirmed India's support for peace in Ukraine based on principles of international law, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
In addition, Ukrainian officials previously openly invited a Russian representative to participate in the second peace summit, which will be held in Ukraine later this year.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, ISW analysts previously wrote that Vladimir Putin currently rules out any peace talks, arguing that the war he unleashed against Ukraine has recently spilled onto Russian soil.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is convinced that Russia's war against Ukraine will eventually end through negotiations, but when that might happen is currently difficult to predict.
